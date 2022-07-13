 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Web Desk

Why Queen gave namesake Lilibet ‘only 15 minutes’ in Jubilee meeting

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Experts have just shed light on the real reason Queen Elizabeth offered no more than 15 minutes of bonding time to her namesake Lilibet.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim during his interview with US Weekly.

He started off by pointing out the Queen and Lilibet’s current age difference and assured fans it was because, “She was working very hard to maintain her strength.”

The expert even went on to add, “I think it’s totally understandable that she was saving her energy as best she could for all the events that she wanted to be at if she possibly could.”

“We’re talking about someone in their nineties and a baby. We saw that she did manage to appear several times in public, and that’s great.”

