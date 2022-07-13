Ed Sheeran discloses the name of his second daughter: ‘Works perfectly for her'

Ed Sheeran has finally revealed the unique and unusual name of his second daughter, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn.

The Shape of You hit-maker has named his beloved little girl Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, which is believed to have some special meaning to the singer.

An insider told The Sun, “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness.”

“Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her,” the source added.

“Behind closed doors Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again,” the publication further shared. “She and Ed really are a match made in heaven.'

"Their family is beautiful," it added.

Ed and Cherry welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in 2020 and secretly welcomed Jupiter earlier this year.

Announcing the birth of his new born in May 2022, Ed took to Instagram to share an image of tiny white boots.

“Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl,” he captioned the post. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”