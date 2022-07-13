Gerard Pique reportedly splits with waitress after Shakira threatens to expose his secrets

File Footage

Gerard Pique has parted ways with his alleged new girlfriend after Shakira threatened to expose his secrets amid their kids’ custody battle.



The Barcelona player has cut ties with the waitress in order to make peace with the Waka Waka hit-maker so they could have a consensus over their boys, Sasha and Milan’s custody.

A source spilled to Telecinco as per Spanish media outlet Marca that the former lovers are starting to reconcile through their lawyers.

The footballer and the singer are “looking to come to a consensus and a shared understanding on their future, and the future of their kids.”

Pique and Shakira announced their separation last month after which it was reported that the former couple is fighting over their children’s custody.

Shakria wants to take them to Miami while Pique insists that the kids don’t leave Barcelona over fears that the Queen of Latin music might not come back.

During the ongoing issues, Shakira even threatened to expose her ex-partner’s secret if he won’t allow the kids to leave Barcelona.

"Shakira's willing to do anything," an insider told Informalia. "She was no stranger to Pique's playing around, but she never thought that he had been unfaithful since the year they had met."

“She's going to have to play a trump card," the source continued. "That's why she now has people scraping around for information and putting together an in-depth report on Pique, with all of the information of his behaviour.”