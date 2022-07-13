 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle throw Netflix for a loop: ‘Worth the money spent?’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about Netflix bosses being on the fence about the ‘exclusivity’ of the content they’ve been receiving.

Royal expert Angela Mollad made this observation during her interview with the Australian morning show Sunrise.

She was quoted saying, “They in a sense gave away for free to Oprah a lot of content.”

“They've told her a lot. So what exclusivity does Netflix have if they were to do a documentary with them? I think if you were the boss of Netflix you would be thinking, 'am I getting the money worth with these two?'”

Before concluding she added, “Voicing a couple of documentaries is really not cutting it. There has to be an alignment of brands and I don't think that's happening at this stage.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

David Beckham’s stalker reveals motives for stalking his daughter Harper

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards
Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo

Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo
Prince William, Harry asked to drop 'vulgarity' to follow dignified Princess Anne

Prince William, Harry asked to drop 'vulgarity' to follow dignified Princess Anne
Meghan Markle 'shocked' royals 'managing very well' without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'shocked' royals 'managing very well' without Prince Harry

Gerard Pique reportedly splits with waitress after Shakira threatens to expose his secrets

Gerard Pique reportedly splits with waitress after Shakira threatens to expose his secrets
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fake royal trip' to NYC has been put on ice

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fake royal trip' to NYC has been put on ice
Meghan Markle has 'a lot going on in her world': 'Her royal status gives leverage'

Meghan Markle has 'a lot going on in her world': 'Her royal status gives leverage'
Ed Sheeran discloses the name of his second daughter: ‘Works perfectly for her'

Ed Sheeran discloses the name of his second daughter: ‘Works perfectly for her'
Why Queen gave namesake Lilibet ‘only 15 minutes’ in Jubilee meeting

Why Queen gave namesake Lilibet ‘only 15 minutes’ in Jubilee meeting
Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin: ‘Perfect for each other’

Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin: ‘Perfect for each other’
Kim Kardashian dismisses rumours she is back together with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian dismisses rumours she is back together with Kanye West

Latest

view all