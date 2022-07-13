Prince Harry, Meghan Markle throw Netflix for a loop: ‘Worth the money spent?’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about Netflix bosses being on the fence about the ‘exclusivity’ of the content they’ve been receiving.



Royal expert Angela Mollad made this observation during her interview with the Australian morning show Sunrise.

She was quoted saying, “They in a sense gave away for free to Oprah a lot of content.”

“They've told her a lot. So what exclusivity does Netflix have if they were to do a documentary with them? I think if you were the boss of Netflix you would be thinking, 'am I getting the money worth with these two?'”

Before concluding she added, “Voicing a couple of documentaries is really not cutting it. There has to be an alignment of brands and I don't think that's happening at this stage.”