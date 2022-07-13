 
entertainment
Johnny Depp shades ‘fickle’ Hollywood, Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp has seemingly shaded both his ex-wife Amber Heard and fickle pals from Hollywood in a clap back.

For those unversed, Depp secretly recorded an entire album alongside long-term pal Jeff Beck, throughout the course of three years.

The album features some gut-wrenching lyrics highlighting the lowest lows of his life since the Washington Post op-ed by Amber Heard.

From lines like, “I don’t expect you to understand / After you’ve caused so much pain” to snide comments on, what appears to be his ex-wife, “Stars, they come and go … and all you see is glory.”

The lyrics don’t end there either, there is also another funk-rock song lyric that references the couple’s court battle and reads, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand / You’re sitting there like a dog with the seven-year itch”?

For those unversed with the meaning behind the album’s name, 18, it was the brainchild of 78-year-old Beck since it “ignited our youthful spirit.”

