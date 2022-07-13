 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri released on bail

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Former federal minister Babar Ghauri. — Twitter/@BabarKGhauri
  • Local court hears case of facilitating a provocative speech against Babar Ghauri. 
  • Police say there wasn't enough evidence against the MQM-P leader.
  • Report states former minister has been interrogated and has various ailments.

KARACHI: A local court in the port city on Wednesday granted bail to former federal minister Babar Ghauri, who was arrested last week at the Jinnah International Airport. 

The police arrested Ghauri for corruption and terrorism cases against him. He was arrested as soon as he returned to Pakistan from the United States following a seven-year-long self-exile.

A case of facilitating a provocative speech was heard in a court local which was registered against Ghauri on July 16, 2015, at the Site Super Highway Police Station.  

The police submitted their report before the court, according to which there wasn't enough evidence against the MQM-P leader Ghauri. The report recommended releasing him. 

The report also stated that the former minister has been interrogated and has various ailments. Ghauri is suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, and heart disease and his kidneys are very weak, said the report. 

Speaking to Geo News, Investigating Officer Mehboob Elahi said that Ghauri has been acquitted and released under Section 169 of the Criminal Code. 

Elahi added that the police have the authority to release the suspect under Section 169 of the Criminal Code on bail, adding that the court would be informed of the development soon.

