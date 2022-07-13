Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique

File Footage

Shakira’s mother, Nidia Ripoll, expressed her desire to see her daughter reconcile with former partner Gerard Pique.

Ripoll told Eupora Press as per Spanish media outlet Marca that she is looking forward to see the Colombian singer together with the footballer.

"Of course I would like them to get back together," the 45-year-old singer’s mother said.

She was then asked about the Waka Waka hit-maker’s decision to move to Miami with her kids, Sasha and Milam, whom she shares with Pique.

"I have no idea, I haven't talked about it," Ripoll replied.

Shakira and the sports star announced their separation last month and the former couple has been fighting over their children’s custody since then.

The singer wants to take them to Florida while Pique insists that the kids stay in Barcelona over fears that the Queen of Latin music might not come back.

However, it was reported that Pique broke up with the woman he was seeing to make peace with Shakira so they can handle matters concerning their kids.



