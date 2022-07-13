James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations

 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

James Franco is recently back in action with two new movies four years after facing sexual misconduct allegations.

According to Page Six, the 127 Hours star will appear as a “hardened fisherman” in Bille August’s post-World War II drama, Me, You.

“I am excited to board this phenomenal project and to be working with the legendary Bille August. I’m a huge fan of his work, and Me, You is a truly brilliant script,” said the Spiderman actor.

The Hollywood Reporter also mentioned that Franco will star alongside Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob in the post-WWII drama.

Other than Billie August’s project, Franco will also be seen in the upcoming action movie Mace.

For the unversed, the actor stepped away from acting after he was accused of “engaging in widespread inappropriate and sexually exploitative behavior towards female students by sexualizing their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects at the acting school”.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor settled a sexual misconduct lawsuit for $2.2 million in June 2021.

Meanwhile, last year, Franco admitted that he slept with students on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, adding, he was “completely blind to people’s feelings.”

