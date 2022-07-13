Prince Charles slams Princess Diana’s ‘thieving, pathetic’ butler

 
Prince Charles once put Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell on blast according to an unearthed letter for his thievery attempts.

This letter was originally written back in 2002 when Paul Burell was taken to trial for the theft of over 310 items worth nearly £4.5m, following her passing.

However, the trial collapsed once the Queen recalled that Burrell had already told her he was in possession of some of Princess Diana’s possessions.

The letter however was still sent to Marjorie Dawson, a personal maid, and dresser serving Princess Alexandra.

In it, Prince Charles spoke of the ‘ghastliness’ of the entire event and claimed, “Bless you for taking the trouble to write as you did in the wake of all the ghastliness that has been going on!

According to The Sun, he also lamented, “I find it utterly incredible, as I have done nothing but show people like Paul Burrell every consideration over the years.”

“Unfortunately we are now to be treated as mere pawns in a terrifying and ongoing media circulation war where the actual facts are totally disregarded and vast sums of money are offered as bribes to former and current members of staff to exercise their pathetic jealousies and vendettas in public.”

