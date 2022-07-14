Prince William finding it very hard to move on from Harry's allegations, claims expert

Royal expert Neil Sean has shared his thoughts on Prince William's relationship with his brother Prince Harry.



Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil said that the Duke of Cambridge is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah interview.

Neil has also pointed out how the Cambridges' upcoming visit to the US could help repair the rift between William and Prince Harry, saying: "It would be an ideal situation to take the time out to meet."

Kate Middleton and William will be making their first US trip in eight years to host the Earthshot Prize awards.



The expert added: "When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it's a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it's such a vast place. You can arrange to meet anywhere but sadly that will not be possible. They're planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits. Very nice and regally put."