 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

'Better Call Saul' actor opens up about on-set heart attack

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Better Call Saul actor opens up about on-set heart attack

"Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk recently opened up about his heart attack which he had during the filming of a scene for the "Breaking Bad" prequel.

He received his fifth Emmy nomination for starring in the show on Tuesday.

The actor revealed that the scene he was filming when he had an on-set heart attack in July 2021 airs next week

"I didn't go back to shoot for five weeks," Odenkirk, who now feels "very good," told The Hollywood Reporter. "I had a five-week break to recover. And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days… And so they took care of me and I was able to do it, and hopefully you can't tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn't. Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack. And probably about three quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after.”

He said that he had no memory of that day.

"I'm really watching something that I don't have any memory of acting in, which is a rare thing," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan pits Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke against each other

Piers Morgan pits Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke against each other

Bradley Cooper is dating Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin: report

Bradley Cooper is dating Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin: report

Former boyfriend extols Jennifer Lopez

Former boyfriend extols Jennifer Lopez

Prince Charles, Camilla’s scandalous chat MOCKED by Princess Diana: Details

Prince Charles, Camilla’s scandalous chat MOCKED by Princess Diana: Details
Prince William finding it very hard to move on from Harry's allegations, claims expert

Prince William finding it very hard to move on from Harry's allegations, claims expert
Prince Harry’s mental health message slammed as ‘insulting’

Prince Harry’s mental health message slammed as ‘insulting’

Kate Middleton hit with tragedy after close friend’s untimely death

Kate Middleton hit with tragedy after close friend’s untimely death
Kate Middleton and Prince William won't meet Meghan and Harry during US tour, claims royal expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William won't meet Meghan and Harry during US tour, claims royal expert
Reese Witherspoon serves a killer look in green miniskirt and white top

Reese Witherspoon serves a killer look in green miniskirt and white top
Amber Heard's motion to set aside verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case rejected: report

Amber Heard's motion to set aside verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case rejected: report
Lea Michele dedicates heartfelt post for late boyfriend Cory Monteith on his death anniversary

Lea Michele dedicates heartfelt post for late boyfriend Cory Monteith on his death anniversary
Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos with kids

Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos with kids

Latest

view all