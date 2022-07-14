 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Bradley Cooper is dating Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin: report

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating Hillary Clinton's aide Huma Abedin.

Page Six reported that Abedin has been quietly seeing the Oscar nominated actor "for a few months."

People.com also confirmed the reports about their romance.

Reports said that the pair apparently arrived at the Met Gala together back in May, but walked the carpet separately.

"They are perfect for each other," Page Six quoted a source as saying.

"They're both into power and politics and human affairs."

A report said Cooper and Abedin were set up by Vogue's Anna Wintour.

"Anna definitely played matchmaker," one insider claimed. "She's BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma."

According to insiders Abedin "has told a few friends" she has a "new man … but she didn't say who it was. She was keeping it very close to her chest." Cooper reportedly broke up with Glee actress, Dianna Agron, to pursue his new relationship.

Abedin was formerly married to congressman Anthony Weiner. Their marriage eventually ended after was conducted of sending sexually explicit texts to a minor.

