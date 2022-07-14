Piers Morgan pits Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke against each other

Tom Cruise's new film "Top Gun: Maverick" has raked in more than 1 billion dollars internationally. But it's not enough to impress Mickey Rourke.

The 68-year-old sat for an interview with Piers Morgan and insulted Tom.

Asked about Cruise's recent film, he said,"That doesn't mean s*** to me."

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rourke said, "The guy's been doing the same effing part for 35 years, ya know? I've got no respect for that."

He adddd, "I don't care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and [Robert] De Niro's early work and Richard Harris's work and Ray Winstone's work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Like Monty Clift and [Marlon] Brando back in the day. A lot of guys who tried to stretch as actors."

When Morgan asked, "You don't think Tom Cruise is a good actor?" Rourke said, "I think he's irrelevant in my world."

Rourke would next appear in Roman Polanski’s upcoming film The Palace.