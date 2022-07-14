Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial documentary explores social media impact on public

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to make headlines even after their sensational defamation trial ended in June.

The million-dollar lawsuit that concluded in Depp’s favor, was one of the most televised and popularized trials, which also left the entire internet divided on the issue.

Now, NBC News has launched a new documentary about Depp and Heard’s trial, exploring how social media, especially TikTok influenced the public’s perception of the high-profile defamation trial.

Released on Wednesday, the 30-minute NBC News doc is titled ‘A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media.’

As per the official description, “The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted. The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into the TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

The documentary will be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock. Watch the trailer here.







