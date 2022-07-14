Firm ‘intervened in desperate’ ploy to ‘delay’ Prince Harry’s memoir?

File Footage

The Royal Family has reportedly become desperate in their attempts to delay Prince Harry’s memoir release and ‘intervened’ to make it happen.



This allegation has been brought on by royal reporter Natalie Oliveri, on Australia’s Today Show.

She was quoted saying, “There are suggestions that the royal family has potentially intervened here — I think that’s a bit unlikely.”

“But, perhaps we’re going to be seeing a really big launch later this year, a big surprise launch. That’s why we haven’t actually been given a date.”

Before concluding the expert also pointed out another possibility for the delay and claimed it might be because “[Harry] could be making some late additions after attending the queen’s platinum jubilee.”