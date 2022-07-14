Kim Kardashian ripped for her 'tone deaf' comments on beauty standard

Kim Kardashian is being ripped by fans for claiming that her beauty standards are ‘attainable’.

The Skims founder, who recently admitted having a ‘little bit of Botox’ between her brows, made controversial remarks as she denied promoting unrealistic beauty and body standards.

"I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 per cent of the people on this planet.

“It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments,” she said.

"If I’m doing it, it’s attainable," the billionaire reality TV star remarked.

However, netizens were not impressed with the 41-year-old’s recent comments as one Tweet read, “Yeah no it’s not @KimKardashian you have wealth privilege. Many people including myself don’t. Tone deaf and out of touch.”

"She keeps proving more and more how out of touch she is with everyday women who really CAN’T attain the unrealistic beauty standards she flaunts,” said another user.