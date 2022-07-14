 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian ripped for her 'tone deaf' comments on beauty standard

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian ripped for her tone deaf comments on beauty standard
Kim Kardashian ripped for her 'tone deaf' comments on beauty standard

Kim Kardashian is being ripped by fans for claiming that her beauty standards are ‘attainable’.

The Skims founder, who recently admitted having a ‘little bit of Botox’ between her brows, made controversial remarks as she denied promoting unrealistic beauty and body standards.

"I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 per cent of the people on this planet.

“It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments,” she said.

"If I’m doing it, it’s attainable," the billionaire reality TV star remarked.

However, netizens were not impressed with the 41-year-old’s recent comments as one Tweet read, “Yeah no it’s not @KimKardashian you have wealth privilege. Many people including myself don’t. Tone deaf and out of touch.”

"She keeps proving more and more how out of touch she is with everyday women who really CAN’T attain the unrealistic beauty standards she flaunts,” said another user.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian not ready for baby while Pete Davidson wants to embrace fatherhood

Kim Kardashian not ready for baby while Pete Davidson wants to embrace fatherhood

Meghan Markle unlocking 'unparalleled stardom' with lucrative deals: Expert

Meghan Markle unlocking 'unparalleled stardom' with lucrative deals: Expert
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty
Prince William, Kate Middleton board private helicopter for summer vacay: pics

Prince William, Kate Middleton board private helicopter for summer vacay: pics
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial documentary explores social media impact on public

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial documentary explores social media impact on public
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals ‘embarrassing assumptions’ about Ana de Armas

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals ‘embarrassing assumptions’ about Ana de Armas
Prince Harry ‘won’t hold back’ with ‘things that shaped him’ in memoir

Prince Harry ‘won’t hold back’ with ‘things that shaped him’ in memoir
Khloe Kardashian trolled on Twitter as she announces baby with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian trolled on Twitter as she announces baby with Tristan Thompson
Prince Harry ‘very frosty and upset’ since US Meghan Markle move

Prince Harry ‘very frosty and upset’ since US Meghan Markle move
Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys

Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson posts about ‘happiness’ amid baby no 2

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson posts about ‘happiness’ amid baby no 2
Shakira offers multimillion separation deal, Gerard Pique refuses: Report

Shakira offers multimillion separation deal, Gerard Pique refuses: Report

Latest

view all