Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Kate Middleton shocked fans as she broke royal protocol

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton shocked the royal fans as she broke royal protocol back in 2017 and 2019.

The Duchess broke the royal protocol during the Wimbledon in 2019 when Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in the men’s single final.

According to a report by the Hello Magazine, Kate Middleton touchingly put her arm around Federer to console him after he was defeated by Novak Djokovic.

Prince William’s sweetheart also told the tennis star that he was ‘incredible’.

It is to be mentioned here that members of the royal family have been reserved historically when stepping out in public.

Kate also cheered on Federer back in 2017 when he defeated Marin Cilic to win his record eighth men’s Wimbledon title.

Later, she and Prince William congratulated Federer.

However, Kate Middleton shocked royal fans by giving the star not one, not two, but three kisses after he made tennis history. 

