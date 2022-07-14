 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir
Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir

Freida Pinto is all set to play Hillary Clinton’s top aide and longtime advisor Huma Abedin in a new TV series.

According to Deadline, the Slumdog Millionaire star will star in an adaptation of Abedin’s bestselling memoir, Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.

Abedin, who made headlines this week for her alleged relationship with Bradley Cooper, said, “Telling my story has been an empowering and liberating experience. 

This book explores the power of family, of friendship, of commitment as well as the feelings of love, loss, betrayal, trauma, re-birth,” she explained.

Reportedly, the series will be produced through Pinto's production company Freebird Films.

Speaking about Abedin’s book, the Mr Malcolm’s List actress mentioned in her press statement, “We thought we knew Huma’s story; the woman behind the scenes, and then reluctantly in front of the camera when her own life hit the news.”

“Then, we read her memoir and were stunned by her candor, generosity, warmth, intelligence, and the way that her childhood, faith and family have so authentically woven through her whole life,” she noted.

Pinto added that it’s an honour for her to play Abedin’s character because her story is “both extraordinary and immediately relatable, timely and relevant to so many of us”.  

