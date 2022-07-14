 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Jennifer Aniston seems unfazed by Emmy snub after Reese Witherspoon’s nod

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Jennifer Aniston appeared in good spirits following Emmy Awards’ snub as she took a trip to hair salon in Beverly Hills.

The Friends’ alum was spotted leaving the salon with her fresh golden hair sporting a casual outfit with wide brim sun hat.

The 53-year-old actor opted for a black tank top paired with light denim jeans along with a pair of flip flops for the day.

Aniston wore trendy shades while she carried a black bag and had a water bottle and reading glasses in her hand.

The actor, who rose to prominence with her iconic role of Rachel Green in comedy sitcom, flashed her gorgeous smile towards the camera as she made her way to the car.

This comes after her co-star in The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon, received a nomination in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Witherspoon celebrated her nod while Aniston was left off the list in an Instagram post as she wrote, “I'm so honored to be acknowledged. Love this show and this team so much!”

