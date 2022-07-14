 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn cried during Q&A session with fans

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn cried during Q&A session with fans
Here’s why ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn cried during Q&A session with fans

Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn’s video from London Comic Con is going viral on the internet for the actor’s emotional reaction to a fan’s heartfelt compliment.

Quinn, who played the fan-favorite role of Eddie Munson in season four of the hit sci-fi show, was brought to tears after a fan thanked him for being 'so nice' at the convention after event staff allegedly 'rushed' his meet and greet the day before.

In the viral, Quinn, 29, was seen taking a Q&A at the convention when a fan expressed her gratitude to the actor.


“Mine’s not really a question, it’s more of an extension of gratitude, really,” the fan could be heard in the video saying. “I’m sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday – whether it’s true or not – about how you were treated.”

“I think all of us are part of Eddie, we’ve all travelled far because we all really connect with you as well and you really made our weekend,” the fan added.

She further said, “You’ve really made mine as well, you were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday and however you were treated yesterday, you know, we are so grateful. Thank you!”

An emotional Quinn responded through tears, “Why’d you do that?

“That’s very kind of you. Thank you for your kind words,” he said. “I never expected this, in my career, ever,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian’s beach vacay snaps spark backlash, fans worry for North’s health

Kim Kardashian’s beach vacay snaps spark backlash, fans worry for North’s health
Ana de Armas opens up about ‘horrifying phase’ after calling it quits with Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas opens up about ‘horrifying phase’ after calling it quits with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Aniston seems unfazed by Emmy snub after Reese Witherspoon’s nod

Jennifer Aniston seems unfazed by Emmy snub after Reese Witherspoon’s nod
Watch: Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ looking to Johnny Depp in reunion’

Watch: Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ looking to Johnny Depp in reunion’
Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video

Prince Harry accused of 'insulting qualified graduates' with mental fitness video
Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot

Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot
Camilla prepares to become styled Queen Consort

Camilla prepares to become styled Queen Consort
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report
‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note

‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note
Brad Pitt’s trip to visit kids means ‘a lot’ to Angelina Jolie: ‘She’s relieved’

Brad Pitt’s trip to visit kids means ‘a lot’ to Angelina Jolie: ‘She’s relieved’
Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis

Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis
Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’

Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’

Latest

view all