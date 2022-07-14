 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s beach vacay snaps spark backlash, fans worry for North’s health
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently treated her Insta fam with stunning pictures of her four children having a fun day at the beach.

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star, 41, shared adorable snaps with her little ones including North, nine; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, three, all sporting chic black swimwear while enjoying a beach day in Turks and Caicos.

However, the post, captioned, ‘LIFE,’ left fans divided as many of them criticized the SKIMS founder and North for attempting to her mom on her back.

While in one click, Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West’s eldest daughter appeared to successfully hold up her mother, the next shot showed them on the sand having seemingly fallen over.

The photoshoot made fans express their concerns over an adult being carried on a child’s back. "I don't care how strong her daughter is that [expletive] is not cool. Her daughter can develop [a] hernia for carrying her,” one internet user commented.

Another said: "I think it's absolutely ridiculous that Kim is on the back of her 9 year old." While many called the photoshoot ‘weird’ and ‘insane.’ 

