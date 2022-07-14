Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love still going strong

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are still in love amid speculations the Duchess of Sussex could ‘dump’ her husband when he becomes useless.



A royal expert believes Prince Harry was just as in love with Meghan as he was when he initially proposed to her in November 2017.

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, Meghan Markle and Harry, who got married in May 2018 a year after the Duke got down on one knee and proposed the former Suits star, have still a strong foundation despite difficult experiences after their wedding.

Kinsey said there were several acts of devotion that showed Meghan and Harry’s love for each other, both in candid photos and in controversial interviews recently.

The royal commentator further said, “Becoming parents have bonded them tremendously. They are fiercely protective of their family and are trying to navigate a public versus private life."

Kinsey comments come days after rumours were rife Meghan could 'dump' Harry when he becomes useless.