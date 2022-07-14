 
entertainment
Rihanna oozes charm in all-black attire at art gallery in London

Rihanna slayed her gorgeous look with utter perfection on her surprise visit to the Mexican Geniuses Exhibition at Dock X in Canada Water in London.

The Diamonds hit-maker recently came to the city to shower support on her boyfriend A$AP Rocky when he performed at Wireless Festival.

The actor-singer looked effortlessly chic in a bell sleeved top with lace trim while she posed for pictures on rare public outing following her son’s birth.

The 34-year-old new mother donned black pants along with green and white trainers while her black tresses fell over her right shoulder in perfect beachy waves.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Rihanna accessorized her look with a gold necklace paired with earrings and a large ring. She had her thumb nail painted yellow to give her overall look a trendy touch.

The Fenty Beauty founder welcomed a baby boy on 13th May with her rapper beau in Los Angeles after she announced her pregnancy in January 2022. 

