 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson is '100 percent' marriage ready amid Kim Kadrashian romance

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Pete Davidson is 100 percent marriage ready amid Kim Kadrashian romance
Pete Davidson is '100 percent' marriage ready amid Kim Kadrashian romance

Pete Davidson wants to be a 'family man' to Kim Kardashian and her brood!

The 39-year-old former Saturday Night Live star admitted that marriage is on his mind amid romance with the SKIMS founder.

Speaking on “Hart to Heart”, Davidson confirmed that he “100 percent” wants to get married in the future.

“That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?” Davidson told host Kevin Hart.

Davidson, formerly engaged to popstar Ariana Grande, says that his “dream” is to be a “family guy” and have kids after his firefighter dad tragically died on 9/11.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” he told Hart, 43. “I just want to be there and watch them have what I didn’t have.”

Davidson added, “I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has got 'poison in his blood' against 'powerful' Prince William

Prince Harry has got 'poison in his blood' against 'powerful' Prince William
Prince Andrew failed to deliver 'fulsome apology' in 2019 interview: 'Astonishing'

Prince Andrew failed to deliver 'fulsome apology' in 2019 interview: 'Astonishing'
Prince William, Kate Middleton find 'happy medium' with Windsor move: Insider

Prince William, Kate Middleton find 'happy medium' with Windsor move: Insider
Errol Musk claims to have child with stepdaughter

Errol Musk claims to have child with stepdaughter
Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film

Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film
'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry terrified of Tom Bower's book'

'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry terrified of Tom Bower's book'
Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top
Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'
Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok

Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok

Latest

view all