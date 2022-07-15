 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has got 'poison in his blood' against 'powerful' Prince William

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Prince Harry has got poison in his blood against powerful Prince William
Prince Harry has got 'poison in his blood' against 'powerful' Prince William

Prince Harry has revenge on his mind as he prepares to release his 'heartfelt' memoir, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who announced earlier that he going to out his life account in a book 'has a lot of poison in his blood' says royal expert Angela Levin.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Ms Levin said: "He's now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.

"I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir.

"I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family."

Royal writer Robert Jobson added: "It’s going to be the up-to-date stuff that’s going to be the explosive stuff, who made who cry in the Meghan and Kate scenario.

"I’m sure those things – if they are addressed at all – will cause major problems," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew failed to deliver 'fulsome apology' in 2019 interview: 'Astonishing'

Prince Andrew failed to deliver 'fulsome apology' in 2019 interview: 'Astonishing'
Prince William, Kate Middleton find 'happy medium' with Windsor move: Insider

Prince William, Kate Middleton find 'happy medium' with Windsor move: Insider
Pete Davidson is '100 percent' marriage ready amid Kim Kadrashian romance

Pete Davidson is '100 percent' marriage ready amid Kim Kadrashian romance
Errol Musk claims to have child with stepdaughter

Errol Musk claims to have child with stepdaughter
Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film

Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film
'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry terrified of Tom Bower's book'

'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry terrified of Tom Bower's book'
Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp avoids celebrating latest victory against Amber Heard

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez sparks reactions as she appears in denim bell bottoms and a silk top
Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Ivana Trump,first wife of Donald Trump, dies

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'

Khloe Kardashian wants her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson to 'co-parent new baby'
Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok

Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok

Latest

view all