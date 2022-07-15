Prince Harry has got 'poison in his blood' against 'powerful' Prince William

Prince Harry has revenge on his mind as he prepares to release his 'heartfelt' memoir, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who announced earlier that he going to out his life account in a book 'has a lot of poison in his blood' says royal expert Angela Levin.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Ms Levin said: "He's now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.

"I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir.

"I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family."



Royal writer Robert Jobson added: "It’s going to be the up-to-date stuff that’s going to be the explosive stuff, who made who cry in the Meghan and Kate scenario.

"I’m sure those things – if they are addressed at all – will cause major problems," he noted.

