Friday Jul 15 2022
BTS’ J-Hope hypes ARMY up with solo debut album ‘Jack in the Box’

Friday Jul 15, 2022

BTS ARMY is over the moon as J-Hope has dropped his much-awaited solo debut album Jack in The Box.

The hotly-unveiled set was made available to stream on Friday, July 15 along with the enthralling music video of the song Arson.

The set comprises the project’s first single MORE, Pandora’s Box, Stop, =, Music Box: Reflection, What If…, Safety Zone and Future.

MORE climbed up from No. 14 to No. 1 on the Twitter-powered Hot Trending Songs chart following its release on July 1.

The achievement made the rapper the second member of the septet to have a solo single top the chart at No. 1,

Meanwhile, the recently-released music video of the fiery song portrays the 28-year-old rapper “encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take.”

The group’s main dancer stands amidst a ruined landscape filled with burnt vehicles in the music video before its wraps up with J-Hope’s close-u[ as he reveals burns on his face and falls onto the ground.


