‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly ‘growing tired’ of hiding the dreadful past and is ready for some ‘mud slinging’ against the people that made his status as a spare to the heir seem ‘cumbersome’.



Royal biographer and author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince, made this claim in her new book.

The writer addressed the growing ‘poison’ Prince Harry seems to be boiling underneath.

Ms Levin even went as far as to claim, “He’s now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.”

“I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir –“

Before concluding she added, “I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family.”

This claim comes just days after Prince Harry’s reported desires to ‘head’ the entire Firm were brought to the surface by experts.