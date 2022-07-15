 
Friday Jul 15 2022
Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Renowned businesswoman and first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Ivana Trump died on Thursday afternoon. She was 73.

After her sudden death, Ivana’s children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, turned to their respective social media handles and posted heartwarming tributes to their mother.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, 40, shared her personal statement on Friday and said, “I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Ivanka, who also served as a senior advisor in Trump’s administration, shared an adorable picture of herself with her mother on Twitter and said, “She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.”

She also added that Ivana was “brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny” and she was “heartbroken” at her death.

Trump’s son Eric, 38, also posted a tribute to his mother. Taking to his Instagram, he posted a sweet family picture and wrote, "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”


“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," he said.

Trump, 76, announced his ex-wife's death in a post on his social media site Truth Social. He called her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life."

Trump and Ivana had three children together - Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. The couple married in 1977 and divorced in 1992.

