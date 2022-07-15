Kylie Jenner shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy during kids’ nursery tour

 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner treated her social media family with an adorable surprise as she shared a rare glimpse of her baby boy in new video.

On Thursday, the beauty mogul, 25, turned to her Instagram to promote the Kylie Cosmetics’ Soothing Balm. She posted photos and a video of herself with her cute 5-month-old tot, she welcomed with partner Travis Scott in February.

@kyliejenner my favorite spaces in my kid’s rooms + new @kyliebaby ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner


Sharing the video, The Kardashians alum captioned it, “My favorites spaces in my kid’s rooms + new @kyliebaby,” The video montage featured clips from her 5-month-old son’s nursery and 4-year-old daughter Stormi’s room.

The mom of two, who is yet to reveal her son’s new name, was also seen rubbing a new Kylie Baby product on her infant’s legs.


Jenner announced that her baby boy’s name was Wolf. She later noted that the pair changed their mind about their son’s moniker.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote on her IG Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

