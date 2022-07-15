 
Friday Jul 15 2022
Firm ‘desperate’ not to upset’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Friday Jul 15, 2022

The British Royal Family is reportedly ‘very fearful’ of potentially ‘poking the bears’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially before their memoir release.

Royal expert and author Rebecca English issued this revelation in her interview with Palace Confidential.

She was quoted saying, “There’s been a suggestion made to me that the palace have really done this because they don’t want to poke the bear that is Harry and Meghan.”

“And they seem to want to keep the peace with them, possibly at the expense of their workforce. I suspect the Palace are willing to take a flurry of bad headlines and television reports on the chin over the next few days in the hope that after that, the whole issue will quietly wither away.”

“I’ve never been at a briefing in my 20-plus years of reporting experience where something has been so comprehensively swept under the carpet.”

Before concluding Ms. Rebecca added, “It’s extraordinary that these allegations can be made at such a high level and the public might never know the result of the review that’s been carried out.”

