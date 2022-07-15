 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton at ‘the end of their era’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been urged to ‘hand over’ the Royal Family promotions to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis since their “era is at its end.”

Royal biographer and expert Katie Nicholl have been credited with announcing this shift.

According to Express UK, she believes the Cambridges are on the cusp of ‘change’ and their children are ‘to take their stead’ as the monarchy’s ‘shining stars’.

Ms Nicholl was even quoted saying, “I understand what is meant when the move is referred to as the ‘end of an era’, in that I suspect their long-term royal residence will now be Windsor as opposed to Kensington.”

“But I believe Kate and Will will view these changes as the start of a brand new adventure and a very exciting time for the family.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their plans of moving to Adelaide Cottage, to be closer to Queen Elizabeth.

The cottage sits on 655-acre royal estate in the heart of Windsor, Berkshire. 

More From Entertainment:

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics
Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children

Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship
Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move
Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split

Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split
Queen Elizabeth in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice

Queen Elizabeth in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look
Kanye West returns to Instagram

Kanye West returns to Instagram
Ryan Reynolds wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture for his teenager fan

Ryan Reynolds wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture for his teenager fan

Latest

view all