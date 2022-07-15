 
Prince Andrew disastrous interview-turned-film to reveal 'disturbing' facts

Film based on Prince Andrew's disastrous interview reportedly has 'disturbing' answers to all the questions about the royal's controversial remarks.

Scoop will be based on the 62-year-old royal’s conversation with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis and the chapters of a new book by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister.

The book titled Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews details the negotiations with Andrew, the rehearsals and the aftermath of his claims.

Peter Moffat, who is writing the screenplay for the film, told The Hollywood Reporter, “What the hell did he think he was doing?

"Who got him to do it? Why, when the rest of the world was so appalled, did he think it had gone so well? What kind of a man is this?”

"In researching the film and talking to those on the inside of this extraordinary story, I got the answers to all these questions,” he continued.

“They’re provoking, often surprising, sometimes disturbing — and I think they make for a compelling story about power and abuse and journalistic courage."

