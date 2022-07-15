 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look
Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look 

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian never fails to impress fans with her stunning sartorial statements. However, the glam diva’s latest outfit choice has left many confused.

The SKIMS founder, 41, who was enjoying a beach vacay with her four kids in Turks and Caicos, arrived in New York City on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look

She was clicked out and about in Manhattan wearing a heavy black leather jacket and a pair of her favorite Balenciaga ‘pantashoes,’ with not a single bead of sweat on her brow.

Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look

While the temperatures soared to over 90 degrees in the city, The Kardashian alum remained committed to her climate-defying fashion choice.

The same day, Kim was snapped sporting a Balenciaga tracksuit jacket and pants and managed to keep her calm. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew disastrous interview-turned-film to reveal ‘disturbing’ facts

Prince Andrew disastrous interview-turned-film to reveal ‘disturbing’ facts

Hailey Bieber leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance in cropped top and tiny shorts

Hailey Bieber leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance in cropped top and tiny shorts
Camilla on her place ‘several feet behind’ Prince Charles: 'There as a back-up'

Camilla on her place ‘several feet behind’ Prince Charles: 'There as a back-up'
Nick Cannon opens up about his fairytale love with ex-wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon opens up about his fairytale love with ex-wife Mariah Carey
Tom Cruise channels ‘Top Gun’ look while piloting his own helicopter, see pics

Tom Cruise channels ‘Top Gun’ look while piloting his own helicopter, see pics
Taylor Swift seemingly turns down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift seemingly turns down engagement rumours with Joe Alwyn
Khloe Kardashian says love makes one feel 'alive' amid baby no 2 with Tristan

Khloe Kardashian says love makes one feel 'alive' amid baby no 2 with Tristan
Princess Charlene delights tourists during Palace tour: see pics

Princess Charlene delights tourists during Palace tour: see pics
Meghan Markle’s take down ‘imminent’ with the ‘skeletons in her closet’

Meghan Markle’s take down ‘imminent’ with the ‘skeletons in her closet’
Regé-Jean Page opens up on Bridgerton recasting his ‘Duke Hastings’ role

Regé-Jean Page opens up on Bridgerton recasting his ‘Duke Hastings’ role
Queen Elizabeth never really liked Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth never really liked Buckingham Palace
Kim Kardashian’s role in Khloe having baby via surrogacy with Tristan revealed

Kim Kardashian’s role in Khloe having baby via surrogacy with Tristan revealed

Latest

view all