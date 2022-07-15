Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian never fails to impress fans with her stunning sartorial statements. However, the glam diva’s latest outfit choice has left many confused.

The SKIMS founder, 41, who was enjoying a beach vacay with her four kids in Turks and Caicos, arrived in New York City on Wednesday.

She was clicked out and about in Manhattan wearing a heavy black leather jacket and a pair of her favorite Balenciaga ‘pantashoes,’ with not a single bead of sweat on her brow.

While the temperatures soared to over 90 degrees in the city, The Kardashian alum remained committed to her climate-defying fashion choice.

The same day, Kim was snapped sporting a Balenciaga tracksuit jacket and pants and managed to keep her calm.