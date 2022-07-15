Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, famously known as Lizzo looked effortlessly amazing in her latest snaps.

The 34-year-old dropped jaws in the casual outfit in New York Thursday as she donned gray joggers and a gray t-shirt knotted at the waist as she made her way through the city that never sleeps.

The Good As Hell singer styled her hair in long, loose waves, and completed the outfit with cat's eye-shaped white sunglasses and black and pink floral slide-on sandals.

The Grammy winner was spotted as she left Bravo Studios and couldn't help but put on a display.

Lizzo posed up a storm and flipped her hair about in the sunshine and leaving fans in awe of her amazing look.

She left them with a final wave as she stepped into the van that would take her to the next destination.

The hitmaker has been in New York doing a series of promotional interviews ahead of Friday's release of her new album, Special.



Earlier, Lizzo took to Instagram Live and celebrated the fact that her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls got Emmy nominations and was recognized in six categories.



