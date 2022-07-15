 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

File Footage

Gerard Pique was caught listing to his ex-girlfriend Shakira’s song in his car following their shocking split last month after 12-year romance.

The sports star stopped his car while he was leaving Barcelona's training ground when a fan made a video of him as his former lover’s track Inevitable played in the background according to Spanish media outlet Marca.

"What a great song," the fan could be heard shouting in the background of the video, which has garnered 4.5 million views and more than 250,000 likes on TikTok.

Earlier, it was reported that the Barcelona player has cut ties with his alleged new love interest in hopes of making peace with the Waka Waka hit-maker.

Pique’s move came after the singer threatened to expose his secrets after he refused to allow their kids, Sasha and Milan, to go to Florida with their mother.

Later, Shakira even proposed to take full responsibility of their boys including five paid visits in first class to Miami for Pique to meet children.

However, the offer was refused by Pique while it was reported that his team is working on a counter proposal for the singer. 


