 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez introduces boyfriend to him in Prague

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Johnny Depps lawyer Camille Vasquez introduces boyfriend to him in Prague

Camille Vasquez, who successfully defended Johnny Depp in a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, recently introduced her boyfriend to the Hollywood star.

A viral video shows the actor hugging Camille's British boyfriend Edward Owen as Camille looked on.

Johnny Depps lawyer Camille Vasquez introduces boyfriend to him in Prague

According to Daily Mail, the lawyer and her boyfriend met Depp at his concert in Prague on Monday.

The pair was spotted laughing and joking with the Pirates of the Caribbean star in a backstage area of his European tour with guitarist Jeff Beck, 79 , Daily Mail reported.

The publication reported that Johnny Depp has been touring Europe with Jeff Beck.


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Meghan's absence from Philip's funeral revealed

Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Meghan's absence from Philip's funeral revealed

Hugh Grant reacts to report about playing Prince Andrew in new film

Hugh Grant reacts to report about playing Prince Andrew in new film

Kensington Palace issues statement on Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Kensington Palace issues statement on Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Kim Kardashian shares special moment with daughters in sweet post

Kim Kardashian shares special moment with daughters in sweet post
Keanu Reeves shows desire to play live-action Batman

Keanu Reeves shows desire to play live-action Batman
Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos
Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview

Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview
Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics
Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children

Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship
Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why

Latest

view all