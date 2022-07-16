 
Saturday Jul 16 2022
After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with fans for first time

Making their debut in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Korean pop group aespa from winning fans, but it did stop the band from meeting them.

The group - made up of members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning - has tried to remedy that since launching in late 2020. On a tour to promote their new album “Girls,” the group performed at Coachella and appeared on “Good Morning America” - and are soaking up the chance to see fans in person.

“Because we didn’t have a lot of opportunities to interact with a live audience because we were doing it during the pandemic, it didn’t feel real when we first debuted,” said group member Ningning. “It’s a fascinating time for us.”...Reuters 

