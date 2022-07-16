 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Jirga bans women from visiting tourist places in Bajaur

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

  • Women hanging out with men is against traditions, says Jirga.
  • Women will not be allowed to travel even with men.
  • Jirga will stop women, if district administration does not take action, it says. 

Grand Jirga of Tehseel Salarzai in Bajaur has banned women visiting tourist points in the area, Geo News reported.

According to the reports, the decision was taken during a grand Jirga of local elders held in Tehseel Salarzai of Bajaur.

As per the decision taken by the Jirga, women will not be allowed to travel even with men to any tourist place.

Jirga claimed that women hanging out with men at tourist places is against their traditions.

Therefore, it is decided that if the district administration does not stop women from tourism then the Jirga will stop them.

