Jirga bans women from visiting tourist places in Bajaur

Grand Jirga of Tehseel Salarzai in Bajaur has banned women visiting tourist points in the area, Geo News reported.



According to the reports, the decision was taken during a grand Jirga of local elders held in Tehseel Salarzai of Bajaur.

As per the decision taken by the Jirga, women will not be allowed to travel even with men to any tourist place.

Jirga claimed that women hanging out with men at tourist places is against their traditions.

Therefore, it is decided that if the district administration does not stop women from tourism then the Jirga will stop them.