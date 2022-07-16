Palace 'willing to take bad headlines' to tone down Prince Harry

The Firm intends to 'keep their peace' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says expert.

Rebecca English claimed the Royal Family is willing to take bad publicity in the hopes that it will fade away in a matter of days.

Ms English said: "There’s been a suggestion made to me that the palace have really done this because they don’t want to poke the bear that is Harry and Meghan."

She continued: "I suspect the Palace are willing to take a flurry of bad headlines and television reports on the chin over the next few days in the hope that after that, the whole issue will quietly wither away."

She added: "I’ve never been at a briefing in my 20-plus years of reporting experience where something has been so comprehensively swept under the carpet."



Meanwhile, a royal insider told The Sun last week: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay. Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”

