Credit belongs to those 'who strive valiantly': Imran Khan to team ahead of Punjab by-polls

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

Imran Khan shares quote of American writer Theodore Roosevelt ahead of by-elections tomorrow.

Gives message to team contesting "against PML-N, state machinery, biased ECP, Mr X and Mr Y".

"The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena," the quote reads.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Saturday shared a message for his team as the party gears up to contest the Punjab by-elections tomorrow "against PML-N, the state machinery, biased Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), plus Mr X and Mr Y".



Khan shared a quote from the 26th president of America, Theodore Roosevelt, also known for his literary works.



The quote read: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.



“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again; because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds.

“Who knows great enthusiasm, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”



It should be noted that leaders of both major competing parties, the PML-N and the PTI, are making final efforts to woo the electorate as less than 24 hours are left for the crucial by-polls in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies.

The ECP had unseated 25 dissident members of the PTI who voted for Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz against their party lines when electing Punjab's chief minister.

