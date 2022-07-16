Prince Harry blasts royal lineage as ‘poisonous’: ‘Fed up!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just put his royal lineage and background on blast for being ‘poisonous’.



Royal author and famed biographer Angela Levin issued this accusation at the Duke of Sussex.

She made the admission while speaking on Mail+’s Palace Confidential podcast.

There she was quoted saying, “I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family.”

She also pointed out how “I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir.”

“He’s now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful.”

This claim comes shortly after Prince Harry’s memoir got delayed for some ‘last minute additions’ to his tell-all.