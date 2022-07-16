Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian relationship status disclosed amid reports of second baby

Khloe Kardashian and her former partner Tristan Thompson relationship status has been disclosed amid reports the couple are expecting their second baby.



The OK Magazine, quoting Page Six, reported the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and NBA player had not spoken outside of co-parenting their daughter True since December last year due to Tristan being involved in a cheating scandal.

The report, citing close sources of Tristan and Khloe, say True’s parents are ‘definitely’ not back together.

Meanwhile, there are also speculations Khloe is in relationship with a private equity investor, however, she has not yet confirmed the reports.

On the other hands, Khloe still wants Tristan involved in co-parenting True and their second baby.

The couple have recently admitted they are expecting another child together via surrogate.