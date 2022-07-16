 
Saturday Jul 16 2022
Pippa Middleton leaves London for good days after welcoming third child

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have reportedly quit London for good days after welcoming their third child recently.

According to royal expert Richard Eden, Pippa and her husband appear to have quit London for good after they purchased a lavish home in Berkshire recently.

Eden discloses in his article for Mail Plus on Saturday, “THE Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and her investment banker husband, James Matthews, appear to have quit London for good. Last Saturday, I disclosed that the couple had bought a £15 million country home in Berkshire.”

“Now, it appears that they’re not keeping their £17 million Chelsea home,” he further said.

The royal expert quoted opera singer Melinda Hughes as saying, “I just saw the departure of Pippa and family, who live on my street. To see them wave goodbye to their London home was quite touching.’

