‘I’m aware of my passion:’ Britney Spears sings powerful new version of 'Baby One More Time'

Britney Spears has treated her Insta fam with a power-packed cappella performance of one of her biggest hits!

The superstar, 40, sang her heart out to the iconic lyrics to 1998’s debut single …Baby One More Time in a video posted (deleted and re-posted) to her IG handle on Friday.

Spears, who recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Sam Asghari, performed the classic rendition in a mirror video during a break from doing laundry.

In the caption, the Toxic singer began with, "I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long… and here's me playing at my house with a different version of 'Baby.' "

"Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of 'Baby' but have the producers actually work for me and put it together… a start… but as the TEAM said NO," Spears added.





Referencing her decade-plus conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional life, she wrote, “They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing!!! The truth is a [expletive]!!!"

“I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me … I’m not going to be a victim !!! HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME ???” she wrote.

Released in September 1998, song Baby One More Time was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards and it topped the charts in at least 22 countries.