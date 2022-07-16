Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside

Popular star Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry have reportedly revealed their second child's unique name.

The Shape of You singer and his wife welcomed their second child, baby daughter, earlier this year after keeping Cherry's pregnancy ‘a secret.’

Ed and Cherry have reportedly announced their little girl’s name and it is Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, a name that is thought to have a special meaning for the couple.

The Perfect singer, 31, and his childhood sweetheart wife, 30, are said to have chosen the name partly as it means ‘brave and bold,’ reported the Sun.





A source close to the new parents revealed, “Ed and Cherry loved the name both in terms of what it stands for and its uniqueness. Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her.”

The source also added, ‘Cherry and Ed really are a match made in heaven. Their family is beautiful.’

Ed, who is currently on a world tour, shared an adorable picture of his daughter’s tiny white boots on Instagram earlier this year.

The singer announced her birth by writing in the caption: “I want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to now be a family of four.”

Ed and Cherry welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica in August 2020.