 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry irritated and annoyed as he's 'being the spare instead of heir'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Prince Harry irritated and annoyed as hes being the spare instead of heir

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry is "bitter and fed up with being the spare instead of heir", a royal expert has claimed.

Angela Levin, the author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince, has shared her thoughts on the mood and behaviour of the Duke of Sussex ahead of the expected release of his biography later this year.

“He’s now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels and see things that he accepted years ago as now being really dreadful," She told Daily Mail’s royal talk show Palace Confidential.

Harry's upcoming book has been hanging over the Royal Family for more than a year, and Angela believes publishers Penguin Random House will be looking for a “story” and she predicts Harry, 37, will give them one.

“I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir – I think he’s got a lot of poison in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family,” she added.

Penguin Random House - Harry’s publishers - describes the explosive read as “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

Harry's multi-million dollar memoir is set to be released sometime this year and his friends have previously told the Mirror he’s holding nothing back: “If they think he's gone soft, they are mistaken. Just wait for the book to come out because that will shake the monarchy to the core.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen reacts hilariously as man’s phone rings at crucial moment

Queen reacts hilariously as man’s phone rings at crucial moment
Salma Hayek to play matchmaker for Angelina Jolie after Brad Pitt split

Salma Hayek to play matchmaker for Angelina Jolie after Brad Pitt split
Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+

Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+
Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside

Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside
Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?

Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?
Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren

Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren
Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William

Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William
Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public

Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s lawsuit just ‘a marriage on trial’

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s lawsuit just ‘a marriage on trial’
Victoria Beckham under fire after TikTok debut: ‘Not the best time!’

Victoria Beckham under fire after TikTok debut: ‘Not the best time!’
Kylie Jenner fans lambast over ‘private jets’ display on social media: Photo

Kylie Jenner fans lambast over ‘private jets’ display on social media: Photo
Princess Charlene expresses her love for Prince Albert

Princess Charlene expresses her love for Prince Albert

Latest

view all