 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch
Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch

Blake Lively has again playfully trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds after seeing his latest commercial for Mint Mobile.

The Gossip Girl star, 34, shared a clip of Reynolds’ ad for his phone company on her Instagram Story this week and her hilarious reaction left fans in splits.

In the commercial, the Deadpool star was seen standing in front of a Mint Mobile sign. While promoting the brand’s newest family plan, he said, “I’ve asked my wife and plan member to back me up.”

As soon as another actor arrived onto the set instead of Lively, Reynolds said, “You’re not my wife.” The woman agreed and explained that she “stands in for [Lively] on set during the boring stuff”.

“I’m literally revolutionising the category,” Reynolds added.

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch

Reacting to her husband ad, the Shallows actress said, “Darling, If you charged more, you could afford me,” she wrote. “Sorry, your real wife.”

She then referred to Reynolds’ comment about revolutionizing the category” before joking that he’d be sleeping on the couch.

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch

“@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionise the couch when you sleep on it tonight ! !,” she wrote, along with two emoticons of a hand shaped as a heart and a kiss icon.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UN General Assembly

Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UN General Assembly
Camilla's plans for 75th birthday laid bare

Camilla's plans for 75th birthday laid bare
Prince Harry ‘missed warnings Meghan spelled trouble’

Prince Harry ‘missed warnings Meghan spelled trouble’
Queen reacts hilariously as man’s phone rings at crucial moment

Queen reacts hilariously as man’s phone rings at crucial moment
Salma Hayek to play matchmaker for Angelina Jolie after Brad Pitt split

Salma Hayek to play matchmaker for Angelina Jolie after Brad Pitt split
Prince Harry irritated and annoyed as he's 'being the spare instead of heir'

Prince Harry irritated and annoyed as he's 'being the spare instead of heir'
Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+

Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+
Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside

Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside
Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?

Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?
Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren

Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren
Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William

Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William
Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public

Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public

Latest

view all