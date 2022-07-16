Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch

Blake Lively has again playfully trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds after seeing his latest commercial for Mint Mobile.

The Gossip Girl star, 34, shared a clip of Reynolds’ ad for his phone company on her Instagram Story this week and her hilarious reaction left fans in splits.

In the commercial, the Deadpool star was seen standing in front of a Mint Mobile sign. While promoting the brand’s newest family plan, he said, “I’ve asked my wife and plan member to back me up.”

As soon as another actor arrived onto the set instead of Lively, Reynolds said, “You’re not my wife.” The woman agreed and explained that she “stands in for [Lively] on set during the boring stuff”.

“I’m literally revolutionising the category,” Reynolds added.

Reacting to her husband ad, the Shallows actress said, “Darling, If you charged more, you could afford me,” she wrote. “Sorry, your real wife.”

She then referred to Reynolds’ comment about revolutionizing the category” before joking that he’d be sleeping on the couch.

“@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionise the couch when you sleep on it tonight ! !,” she wrote, along with two emoticons of a hand shaped as a heart and a kiss icon.