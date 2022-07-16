 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Politics of service' will win in by-elections, says CM Hamza Shahbaz

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. — Twitter/@HamzaSS
  • CM Hamza says people will reject fraud narrative, false slogan of Imran Niazi with power of their vote.
  • CM directs administration and police to ensure security of voters.
  • He warns that no miscreant will be allowed to spoil environment during polling process.

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Saturday said that the one doing politics of service will win in the by-elections in Punjab scheduled on July 17 (tomorrow).

CM Hamza, whose fate hangs in balance and depends upon the outcome of the by-polls, said the people will reject the fraud narrative and false slogan of Imran Niazi with the power of their vote.

The chief minister, in a statement, also directed the administration and the police to ensure the security of the voters and maintain a peaceful environment.

Warning that no miscreant will be allowed to spoil the environment during the polling process, he said that the Punjab government will guard the respect of the vote.

CM underscored that the motive of our politics is doing public service adding that Imran Niazi is doing politics of falsehood and deception.

The Punjab CM slammed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, saying that Imran Niazi has adopted the narrative to humiliate the institutions for the sake of his political motive.

He hoped that the people will reject the leader attacking the institutions along with his party with the power of their vote.

Amid allegations of pre-poll rigging from the PTI, the CM directed the police and the administration to remain completely impartial and neutral during the by-elections.

Directing the officials to strictly implement the election code, the CM maintained that we accept the power of the vote.

Pakistan Army to act as 'Quick Response Force' during Punjab by-polls: ISPR

Imran Khan terms 'U-turns' crucial for political leaders, generals

All eyes on Punjab as 'make-or-brake' by-polls take place tomorrow

LHC allows parties to bring polling agents from outside constituency

200 CNICs recovered from PTI worker in Lahore ahead of by-polls

Is Reham Khan getting married for the third time?

Meet Afsheen Gul, Pakistani girl whose life was saved by Indian doctor

PTI leader, who escaped custody, removed from Lahore's limits: DIG operations

Imran Khan, PTI should refrain from inciting riots tomorrow, Rana Sanaullah warns

'Covid positive,' says Maryam Nawaz

Sheikh Rasheed warns establishment to 'stay away' from Punjab by-polls

'Turncoats': 11 MPAs from Punjab who won 2018 polls independently

