 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Meghan Markle would not remain silent'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Meghan Markle would not remain silent

Famous biographer Tom Bower has made shocking claims in his upcoming book about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The author claimed that Harry's then fiancée Meghan had spoken about their relationship to the press in an interview in 2017 despite being "ordered" her to "maintain tight-lipped silence about sensitive subjects."

Prince Harry's sweetheart spoke to journalist Sam Kashner for Vanity Fair in 2017, at a time her engagement with Prince Harry was still a secret to the world.

Bower claimed Meghan wanted her interview to be focused on her philanthropy and activism. However, she let slip she was "in love" with Harry, which became the cover story of that year's September issue of the magazine.

Despite the Duchess' complaints, the publication of the interview went ahead, Bower wrote. And, even though he barred his then fiancée from speaking about him to the journalist, "Harry remained utterly loyal".

Bower, in an extract from the book published by The Times, claimed: "Reversing the narrative was impossible. Unlike the other young women who married the Windsors it seemed Meghan would not remain silent.

"In London, Harry’s family and their advisers were subdued. This was not an issue, as some would later assert, about the Palace’s handling or mismanagement of Meghan. Nothing could be done.

"The besotted prince ignored the warnings that Meghan spelled trouble for the Palace."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp excites fans with his new look following a gig in Switzerland

Johnny Depp excites fans with his new look following a gig in Switzerland
Johnny Depp gives major hint of his return as Captain Jack Sparrow to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp gives major hint of his return as Captain Jack Sparrow to Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez winning hearts with her amazing smile and sharp legal style

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez winning hearts with her amazing smile and sharp legal style
Tom Cruise mesmerises Britons with his appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo

Tom Cruise mesmerises Britons with his appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo
Katrina Kaif treats fans with snaps of her birthday celebrations

Katrina Kaif treats fans with snaps of her birthday celebrations
Netizens slam Gwen Stefani for ‘culture appropriation’ in her new song

Netizens slam Gwen Stefani for ‘culture appropriation’ in her new song
Julia Roberts to be presented with Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Julia Roberts to be presented with Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Victoria Beckham faces backlash over TikTok debut video

Victoria Beckham faces backlash over TikTok debut video
Key aide in Meghan Markle bullying claims gets new role in William’s charity

Key aide in Meghan Markle bullying claims gets new role in William’s charity
Camilla says ‘it’s a nightmare’ grandchildren can’t ‘look you in face’

Camilla says ‘it’s a nightmare’ grandchildren can’t ‘look you in face’
Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch
American musician LeAnn Rimes reflects on her mental health journey

American musician LeAnn Rimes reflects on her mental health journey

Latest

view all