PP-282 Layyah by-election result 2022

Sunday Jul 17, 2022
Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.
In the PP-282 constituency of Layyah, PML-N has fielded Muhammad Tahir Randhawa, while PTI gave the ticket to Qaiser Abbas Magsi.
Latest election result in PP-282
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PML-N
|Muhammad Tahir Randhawa
|2049
|PTI
|Qaiser Abbas Magsi
|1959
The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.