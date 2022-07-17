PP-282 Layyah by-election result 2022

PTI's Qaiser Abbas Magsi, PML-N's Muhammad Tahir Randhawa and independent candidate Muhammad Riaz. — Geo.tv

Counting is underway after polling in the by-elections in the 20 Punjab constituencies, which will decide the fate of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

In the PP-282 constituency of Layyah, PML-N has fielded Muhammad Tahir Randhawa, while PTI gave the ticket to Qaiser Abbas Magsi.

Latest election result in PP-282

Party Candidate Votes PML-N

Muhammad Tahir Randhawa

2049 PTI

Qaiser Abbas Magsi

1959



The above result is preliminary and unofficial. Please refresh the page for the latest version.